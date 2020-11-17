Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) has a beta value of 0.07 and has seen 13,344,892 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $609.74 Million, closed the last trade at $5.57 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 9.86% during that session. The VXRT stock price is -214% off its 52-week high price of $17.49 and 95.15% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.91 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 253.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +294.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 205.21% from current levels.

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +70.2%.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.4% with a share float percentage of 26.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaxart, Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.27 Million shares worth more than $28.42 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 3.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 3.1 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.41 Million and represent 2.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 1068205 shares of worth $7.1 Million while later fund manager owns 657.73 Thousand shares of worth $3.24 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.6% of company’s outstanding stock.