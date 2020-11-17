Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 3,497,720 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.84 Billion, closed the last trade at $125.62 per share which meant it gained $0.7 on the day or 0.56% during that session. The ETSY stock price is -23.29% off its 52-week high price of $154.88 and 76.16% above the 52-week low of $29.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.58.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

Sporting 0.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 12 when the ETSY stock price touched $133.5 or saw a rise of 5.9%. Year-to-date, Etsy, Inc. shares have moved 183.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have changed -14.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $160.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $74 while the price target rests at a high of $178. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.09% from current levels.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Etsy, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +62.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 188.16%, compared to 15.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 132% and 300% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +97.1%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $504.91 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $372.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $270Million and $220.21 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 87% for the current quarter and 69.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +48.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 57.05%.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.44% with a share float percentage of 87.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Etsy, Inc. having a total of 748 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.13 Million shares worth more than $1.18 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.05 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $979.11 Million and represent 6.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 3380599 shares of worth $359.12 Million while later fund manager owns 2.97 Million shares of worth $315.41 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.