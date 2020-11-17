BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,248,201 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.85 Million, closed the last trade at $2.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -5.11% during that session. The BLRX stock price is -47.98% off its 52-week high price of $3.3 and 52.47% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Despite being -5.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the BLRX stock price touched $2.54-1 or saw a rise of 12.2%. Year-to-date, BioLineRx Ltd. shares have moved -0.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) have changed 39.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 258.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +393.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 124.22% from current levels.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +34.9%.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.7% with a share float percentage of 27.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioLineRx Ltd. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 1.69 Million shares worth more than $2.77 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 8.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 768.34 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 Million and represent 3.8% of shares outstanding.