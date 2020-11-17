In the latest trading session, 1,999,466 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated(NASDAQ:HBAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.93 changing hands around -$0.1 or -0.0083, the market valuation stands at $12.13 Billion. HBAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.01% off its 52-week high of $15.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.82, which suggests the current value is an impressive 42.83% up since. When we look at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.72 Million.

Analysts give the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended HBAN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

Although HBAN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.83%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.32- on Monday, Nov 16 added 3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2076, with the 5-day performance at -0.0148 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is 0.2358 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.68, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HBAN’s forecast low is $10.5 with $13.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.16% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.25 Billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.23 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $1.15 Billion and $1.16 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated earnings to increase by 6.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.25% per year.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 21 – January 25, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 4.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.6. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 3.43%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares while 76.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.14%. There are 908 institutions holding the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 11.64% of the shares, roughly 118.43 Million HBAN shares worth $1.07 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.52% or 86.66 Million shares worth $794.68 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 28907025 shares estimated at $261.17 Million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 25.16 Million shares worth around $227.33 Million.