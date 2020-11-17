In the latest trading session, 1,827,212 Guardant Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:GH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $106 changing hands around $1.66 or 0.0159, the market valuation stands at $10.56 Billion. GH’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.39% off its 52-week high of $122.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $55.9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 47.26% up since. When we look at Guardant Health, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 946.81 Million.

Analysts give the Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GH as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Guardant Health, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

Instantly GH is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.59%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $122.31 on Thursday, Nov 12 added 14.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3454, with the 5-day performance at -0.0628 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is 0.0409 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $130.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GH’s forecast low is $120 with $145 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Guardant Health, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +7.81% over the past 6 months, a 133.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.1%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Guardant Health, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -51.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.88 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Guardant Health, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $80.52 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $62.9 Million and $67.51 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Guardant Health, Inc. earnings to increase by 15.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.6% per year.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.71% of Guardant Health, Inc. shares while 79.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86%. There are 459 institutions holding the Guardant Health, Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 14.04% of the shares, roughly 14.04 Million GH shares worth $1.57 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.32% or 6.32 Million shares worth $512.68 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2109157 shares estimated at $171.12 Million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.85% of the shares, roughly 1.85 Million shares worth around $149.69 Million.