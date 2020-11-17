Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,234,245 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.09 Billion, closed the last trade at $23.4 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 2.77% during that session. The GVA stock price is -22.69% off its 52-week high price of $28.71 and 61.97% above the 52-week low of $8.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 651.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 379.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) trade information

Sporting 2.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the GVA stock price touched $23.77- or saw a rise of 1.56%. Year-to-date, Granite Construction Incorporated shares have moved -15.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) have changed 18.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.56% from current levels.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $909.84 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $638.09 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $892.33 Million and $645.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2% for the current quarter and -1.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.47% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7%.

GVA Dividends

Granite Construction Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between December 07 and December 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.52 at a share yield of 2.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.43%.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.86% with a share float percentage of 100.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Granite Construction Incorporated having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.95 Million shares worth more than $122.3 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.56 Million and represent 12.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 2901102 shares of worth $51.09 Million while later fund manager owns 2.38 Million shares of worth $41.84 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.08% of company’s outstanding stock.