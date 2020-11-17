In the latest trading session, 2,811,943 Golden Bull Limited(NASDAQ:BTBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.14 changing hands around $0.73 or 0.1349, the market valuation stands at $270.06 Million. BTBT’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.82% off its 52-week high of $7.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the current value is an impressive 95.44% up since. When we look at Golden Bull Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 384.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 97.93 Million.

Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Golden Bull Limited (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Golden Bull Limited earnings to decrease by -161.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders