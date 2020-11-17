In the latest trading session, 1,533,702 Glu Mobile Inc.(NASDAQ:GLUU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.89 changing hands around $0.14 or 0.0161, the market valuation stands at $1.54 Billion. GLUU’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.05% off its 52-week high of $10.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.98, which suggests the current value is an impressive 55.23% up since. When we look at Glu Mobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 Million.

Analysts give the Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GLUU as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Glu Mobile Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) trade information

Instantly GLUU is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.61%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.89-0 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4682, with the 5-day performance at 0.098 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) is 0.1287 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.89 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLUU’s forecast low is $9.5 with $14.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +60.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $124.56 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Glu Mobile Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $126.03 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $108.39 Million and $106.5 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.7%. The 2020 estimates are for Glu Mobile Inc. earnings to increase by 160.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.68% of Glu Mobile Inc. shares while 76.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.71%. There are 316 institutions holding the Glu Mobile Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 12.28% of the shares, roughly 21.12 Million GLUU shares worth $162.09 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.52% or 11.21 Million shares worth $103.94 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9119820 shares estimated at $69.99 Million under it, the former controlled 5.3% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 4Million shares worth around $37.04 Million.