GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 9,589,068 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $780.99 Million, closed the last trade at $12.06 per share which meant it gained $1.05 on the day or 9.54% during that session. The GME stock price is -31.59% off its 52-week high price of $15.87 and 78.69% above the 52-week low of $2.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GameStop Corp. (GME) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.85.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Sporting 9.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the GME stock price touched $12.66- or saw a rise of 4.74%. Year-to-date, GameStop Corp. shares have moved 98.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have changed -9.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 66.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump -42.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.6 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -86.73% from current levels.

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GameStop Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +171.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1063.64%, compared to 23.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -73.5% and 41.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.8%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.52 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.44 Billion and $2.19 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -24.3% for the current quarter and 14.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.7%.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 123.44% with a share float percentage of 165.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GameStop Corp. having a total of 282 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.53 Million shares worth more than $41.36 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.6 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.73 Million and represent 13.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.71% shares in the company for having 6978267 shares of worth $27.98 Million while later fund manager owns 3.38 Million shares of worth $34.44 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.18% of company’s outstanding stock.