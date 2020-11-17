In the latest trading session, 4,118,015 eBay Inc.(NASDAQ:EBAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $48.16 changing hands around -$0.39 or -0.008, the market valuation stands at $33.1 Billion. EBAY’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.79% off its 52-week high of $61.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.02, which suggests the current value is an impressive 45.97% up since. When we look at eBay Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.01 Million.

Analysts give the eBay Inc. (EBAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 19 recommended EBAY as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. eBay Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.83.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) trade information

Although EBAY has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.8%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $49.17- on Monday, Nov 16 added 1.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3351, with the 5-day performance at 0.0359 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is -0.1365 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EBAY’s forecast low is $49 with $82 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +70.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.74% for it to hit the projected low.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the eBay Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +14.5% over the past 6 months, a 20.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.6%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. eBay Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +25.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 27 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.7 Billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that eBay Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $2.53 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $2.79 Billion and $2.37 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.1%. The 2020 estimates are for eBay Inc. earnings to increase by 0.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.07% per year.

EBAY Dividends

eBay Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 26 – February 01, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 1.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.64.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.66% of eBay Inc. shares while 94.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.24%. There are 1420 institutions holding the eBay Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 7.63% of the shares, roughly 52.6 Million EBAY shares worth $2.76 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.45% or 44.47 Million shares worth $2.32 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 19020502 shares estimated at $997.63 Million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 13.71 Million shares worth around $719.01 Million.