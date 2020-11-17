In the latest trading session, 10,558,453 PG&E Corporation(NYSE:PCG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.77 changing hands around $0.23 or 0.0199, the market valuation stands at $23.61 Billion. PCG’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.82% off its 52-week high of $18.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 46.9% up since. When we look at PG&E Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.31 Million.

Analysts give the PG&E Corporation (PCG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PCG as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. PG&E Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.2.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

Instantly PCG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.99%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.81- on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.0791, with the 5-day performance at 0.1268 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) is 0.114 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 77.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PCG’s forecast low is $11 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +27.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.54% for it to hit the projected low.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PG&E Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -2.7% over the past 6 months, a -59.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.3%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. PG&E Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -70.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -73% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.84 Billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that PG&E Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $4.63 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $4.74 Billion and $4.31 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.5%. The 2020 estimates are for PG&E Corporation earnings to decrease by -9.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.67% per year.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.17% of PG&E Corporation shares while 71.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.71%. There are 498 institutions holding the PG&E Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 5.75% of the shares, roughly 114.13 Million PCG shares worth $1.01 Billion.

Third Point, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.28% or 84.94 Million shares worth $797.54 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 30382888 shares estimated at $285.3 Million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 30.22 Million shares worth around $283.81 Million.