In the latest trading session, 1,559,498 Discover Financial Services(NYSE:DFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s most recent per share price at $75.61 changing hands around -$2.16 or -0.0278, the market valuation stands at $23.03 Billion. DFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.63% off its 52-week high of $87.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.25, which suggests the current value is an impressive 69.25% up since. When we look at Discover Financial Services’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 Million.

Analysts give the Discover Financial Services (DFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended DFS as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Discover Financial Services’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $2.05.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) trade information

Although DFS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.78%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $79.51- on Monday, Nov 16 added 4.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1093, with the 5-day performance at -0.0103 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is 0.1538 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DFS’s forecast low is $63 with $102 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.9% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Discover Financial Services share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +95.65% over the past 6 months, a -66.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.7%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Discover Financial Services estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -8.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 852% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.84 Billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $2.78 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $2.94 Billion and $2.89 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Discover Financial Services earnings to increase by 16.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.7% per year.

DFS Dividends

Discover Financial Services is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around January 21 – January 25, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 2.26% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1.76. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 2.2%.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.54% of Discover Financial Services shares while 88.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.71%. There are 1042 institutions holding the Discover Financial Services stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 9.82% of the shares, roughly 30.11 Million DFS shares worth $1.51 Billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.98% or 24.46 Million shares worth $1.23 Billion as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 8737082 shares estimated at $437.64 Million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 6.35 Million shares worth around $317.99 Million.