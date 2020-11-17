In the latest trading session, 1,491,039 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais(NYSE:CIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.27 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.0234, the market valuation stands at $3.49 Billion. CIG’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.2% off its 52-week high of $3.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the current value is an impressive 43.61% up since. When we look at Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.76 Million.

Analysts give the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CIG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.34%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.28-0 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3038, with the 5-day performance at 0.0156 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is 0.1375 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CIG’s forecast low is $2.26 with $3.12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +37.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -0.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais earnings to increase by 117.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CIG Dividends

The 2.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.06. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 5.34%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares while 11.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.43%. There are 143 institutions holding the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 31.97% of the shares, roughly 61.15 Million CIG shares worth $113.13 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.35% or 6.4 Million shares worth $12.61 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 24203250 shares estimated at $44.78 Million under it, the former controlled 12.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 2.14 Million shares worth around $4.78 Million.