In the latest trading session, 2,328,364 Agora, Inc.(NASDAQ:API) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $35.65 changing hands around -$5.82 or -0.1403, the market valuation stands at $3.55 Billion. API’s current price is a discount, trading about -92.01% off its 52-week high of $68.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 1.8% up since. When we look at Agora, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 871.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 763.47 Million.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) trade information

Agora, Inc. (API) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Agora, Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Agora, Inc. shares while 19.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.96%. There are 97 institutions holding the Agora, Inc. stock share, with Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 11.42% of the shares, roughly 2Million API shares worth $88.24 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.8% or 1.54 Million shares worth $66.15 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Smallcap World Fund and Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port. With 1480000 shares estimated at $63.61 Million under it, the former controlled 8.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 530.91 Thousand shares worth around $23.45 Million.