In the latest trading session, 2,832,845 Comstock Mining Inc.(NYSE:LODE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.5. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.13 changing hands around -$0.02 or -0.0217, the market valuation stands at $36.21 Million. LODE’s current price is a discount, trading about -87.61% off its 52-week high of $2.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the current value is an impressive 79.65% up since. When we look at Comstock Mining Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 468.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.27 Million.

Analysts give the Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended LODE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Comstock Mining Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) trade information

Although LODE has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -2.17%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.3 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 10.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.6393, with the 5-day performance at 0.1422 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) is 0.0939 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 298.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LODE’s forecast low is $4.5 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +298.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 298.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Comstock Mining Inc. earnings to increase by 75.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.78% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares while 8.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.05%. There are 29 institutions holding the Comstock Mining Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 2.37% of the shares, roughly 816.58 Thousand LODE shares worth $881.9 Thousand.

Van den Berg Management Inc, dba Century Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.96% or 329.28 Thousand shares worth $355.62 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were U.S. Global Investors Fund-World Precious Minerals Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 106600 shares estimated at $101.26 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 94Thousand shares worth around $89.29 Thousand.