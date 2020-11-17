In the latest trading session, 2,331,329 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.(NYSE:CLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.94 changing hands around -$0.06 or -0.0067, the market valuation stands at $3.58 Billion. CLF’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.45% off its 52-week high of $9.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.63, which suggests the current value is an impressive 70.58% up since. When we look at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.79 Million.

Analysts give the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CLF as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Although CLF has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.67%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.00-0 on Monday, Nov 16 added 0.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.0619, with the 5-day performance at 0.0721 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is 0.1721 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 63.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.65, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLF’s forecast low is $5.25 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +45.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -41.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +95.23% over the past 6 months, a -152.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.9%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -48%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 152.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.98 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.51 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $534.1 Million and $324.5 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 271.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 366.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32%. The 2020 estimates are for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings to decrease by -69.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.74% per year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.56% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares while 70.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.86%. There are 410 institutions holding the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 14.74% of the shares, roughly 58.84 Million CLF shares worth $377.78 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.57% or 42.21 Million shares worth $233.01 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 24777304 shares estimated at $159.07 Million under it, the former controlled 6.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 3% of the shares, roughly 11.99 Million shares worth around $62.1 Million.