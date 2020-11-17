In the latest trading session, 2,569,928 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE:CX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.59 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.02, the market valuation stands at $6.93 Billion. CX’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.22% off its 52-week high of $4.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the current value is an impressive 66.23% up since. When we look at CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.66 Million.

Analysts give the CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended CX as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.02.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

Instantly CX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.60-0 on Thursday, Nov 12 added 0.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2116, with the 5-day performance at 0.0044 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is 0.1171 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.53, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CX’s forecast low is $2.97 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.72% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -35.29% for it to hit the projected low.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +126.13% over the past 6 months, a -500% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.2%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +120%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.21 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $3.12 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $3.26 Billion and $3.09 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15%. The 2020 estimates are for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. earnings to decrease by -87.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.2% per year.

CX Dividends

The 2.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.1.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. shares while 37.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.73%. There are 279 institutions holding the CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 5.9% of the shares, roughly 89.18 Million CX shares worth $338.9 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.83% or 72.92 Million shares worth $210.02 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. With 84443126 shares estimated at $243.2 Million under it, the former controlled 5.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held about 2.47% of the shares, roughly 37.29 Million shares worth around $114.11 Million.