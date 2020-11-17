Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 2,082,128 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.44 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.09 per share which meant it gained $1.51 on the day or 4.63% during that session. The CELH stock price is -3.96% off its 52-week high price of $35.44 and 90.55% above the 52-week low of $3.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.1 Million shares.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Sporting 4.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the CELH stock price touched $35.44- or saw a rise of 3.81%. Year-to-date, Celsius Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 605.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have changed 62.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.35.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celsius Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +333.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50%, compared to 11.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 150% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +71.1%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.5 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $24.11 Million and $28.18 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.1% for the current quarter and 34% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +168.1%.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.4% with a share float percentage of 130.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celsius Holdings, Inc. having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arcus Capital Partners, LLC with over 22.11 Million shares worth more than $502.18 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Arcus Capital Partners, LLC held 38.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.14 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.6 Million and represent 3.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 760229 shares of worth $8.95 Million while later fund manager owns 713.77 Thousand shares of worth $16.21 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.