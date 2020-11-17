In the latest trading session, 2,584,133 Canopy Growth Corporation(NYSE:CGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.72 changing hands around -$0.05 or -0.0018, the market valuation stands at $9.16 Billion. CGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.02% off its 52-week high of $26.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 63.59% up since. When we look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.1 Million.

Analysts give the Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended CGC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) trade information

Although CGC has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.18%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $25.37- on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 2.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1702, with the 5-day performance at 0.0409 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) is 0.3896 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.47, meaning bulls need a downside of -17.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CGC’s forecast low is $13.5 with $29.3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -45.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Canopy Growth Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.08% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares while 12.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.87%. There are 480 institutions holding the Canopy Growth Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 1.72% of the shares, roughly 6.42 Million CGC shares worth $103.7 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.72% or 2.68 Million shares worth $43.34 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF. With 3661077 shares estimated at $66.92 Million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 2.69 Million shares worth around $43.49 Million.