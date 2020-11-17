In the latest trading session, 1,609,577 Brixmor Property Group Inc.(NYSE:BRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.44 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.0003, the market valuation stands at $4.88 Billion. BRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -38.14% off its 52-week high of $22.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.51, which suggests the current value is an impressive 54.32% up since. When we look at Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 Million.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) trade information

Although BRX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.03%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.49- on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2379, with the 5-day performance at 0.1281 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) is 0.4575 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.4 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brixmor Property Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +52.46% over the past 6 months, a -17.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -21.7%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Brixmor Property Group Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -42.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $271.02 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $277.39 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $293.15 Million and $282.3 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Brixmor Property Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.09% per year.

BRX Dividends

Brixmor Property Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 08, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 5.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.86. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 5.81%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares while 101.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.86%. There are 444 institutions holding the Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 15.19% of the shares, roughly 45.04 Million BRX shares worth $577.36 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.26% or 33.39 Million shares worth $390.33 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13315305 shares estimated at $153.26 Million under it, the former controlled 4.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 8.43 Million shares worth around $108.11 Million.