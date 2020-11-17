In the latest trading session, 1,706,379 Borqs Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:BRQS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1 changing hands around -$0.05 or -0.0514, the market valuation stands at $45.03 Million. BRQS’s current price is a discount, trading about -740% off its 52-week high of $8.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.811, which suggests the current value is an impressive 18.9% up since. When we look at Borqs Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 550.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 Million.

Analysts give the Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BRQS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Borqs Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Although BRQS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -5.14%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.16 on Thursday, Nov 12 added 12.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.749, with the 5-day performance at 0.0192 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -0.1646 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45.3 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, meaning bulls need an upside of 1100% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRQS’s forecast low is $12 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1100% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1100% for it to hit the projected low.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Borqs Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 61.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.85% of Borqs Technologies, Inc. shares while 17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.23%. There are 6 institutions holding the Borqs Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Intel Corporation the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 10.78% of the shares, roughly 4.19 Million BRQS shares worth $4.23 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.7% or 270.89 Thousand shares worth $273.59 Thousand as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 61731 shares estimated at $66.67 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 12.01 Thousand shares worth around $12.01 Thousand.