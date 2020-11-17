In the latest trading session, 2,011,223 Brookfield Asset Management Inc.(NYSE:BAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.51 changing hands around $0.75 or 0.0189, the market valuation stands at $61.11 Billion. BAM’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.59% off its 52-week high of $45.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.57, which suggests the current value is an impressive 46.75% up since. When we look at Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 Million.

Analysts give the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BAM as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) trade information

Instantly BAM is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.89%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $40.42- on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 0.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.0481, with the 5-day performance at 0.0795 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is 0.1969 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.26 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BAM’s forecast low is $44 with $53 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +32.93% over the past 6 months. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -22.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 285% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.78 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $12.45 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $17.82 Billion and $16.59 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -28.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -24.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. earnings to decrease by -49.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.43% per year.

BAM Dividends

The 1.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.48. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 1.39%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.94% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares while 69.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.26%. There are 805 institutions holding the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock share, with Partners Value Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 8.18% of the shares, roughly 128.76 Million BAM shares worth $4.24 Billion.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.21% or 97.79 Million shares worth $3.22 Billion as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Principal Mid Cap Fund. With 23281951 shares estimated at $752.71 Million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 22.54 Million shares worth around $745.3 Million.