In the latest trading session, 3,398,779 Bloom Energy Corporation(NYSE:BE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.08 changing hands around -$0.07 or -0.0037, the market valuation stands at $3.18 Billion. BE’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.54% off its 52-week high of $23.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $3, which suggests the current value is an impressive 84.28% up since. When we look at Bloom Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.96 Million.

Analysts give the Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. Bloom Energy Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.83, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BE’s forecast low is $8.5 with $24 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25.79% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -55.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bloom Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +131.56% over the past 6 months, a 106.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.3%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Bloom Energy Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +92.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $222.64 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Bloom Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $208.8 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $213.8 Million and $156.7 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Bloom Energy Corporation earnings to decrease by -6.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.71% of Bloom Energy Corporation shares while 54.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.26%. There are 284 institutions holding the Bloom Energy Corporation stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 7.79% of the shares, roughly 10.77 Million BE shares worth $117.21 Million.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.66% or 9.21 Million shares worth $165.44 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6315681 shares estimated at $98.9 Million under it, the former controlled 4.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 2.31 Million shares worth around $25.08 Million.