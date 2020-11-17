In the latest trading session, 1,336,073 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $68.42 changing hands around $2.88 or 0.0439, the market valuation stands at $4.6 Billion. BIGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -137.5% off its 52-week high of $162.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $63.77, which suggests the current value is an impressive 6.8% up since. When we look at BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.99 Million.

Analysts give the BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BIGC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIGC’s forecast low is $55 with $132 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +92.93% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -19.61% for it to hit the projected low.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.97% of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. shares while 40.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.86%. There are 154 institutions holding the BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.72% of the shares, roughly 2.33 Million BIGC shares worth $194.39 Million.

Matrix Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.67% or 2.3 Million shares worth $191.9 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Smallcap World Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. With 860000 shares estimated at $71.64 Million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 165.07 Thousand shares worth around $13.75 Million.