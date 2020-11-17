In the latest trading session, 2,944,608 B2Gold Corp.(NYSE:BTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.95 changing hands around -$0.08 or -0.0133, the market valuation stands at $6.17 Billion. BTG’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.89% off its 52-week high of $7.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.16, which suggests the current value is an impressive 63.7% up since. When we look at B2Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.93 Million.

Analysts give the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BTG as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. B2Gold Corp.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.01.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) trade information

Although BTG has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.33%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $6.19-3 on Friday, Nov 13 added 3.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4833, with the 5-day performance at -0.0087 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) is -0.1342 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTG’s forecast low is $7.61 with $10.28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +72.77% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.9% for it to hit the projected low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $207.75 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that B2Gold Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending 43160 will be $275.42 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $181.19 Million and $146.26 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 88.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.9%. The 2020 estimates are for B2Gold Corp. earnings to decrease by -45.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.8% per year.

BTG Dividends

The 2.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.16.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of B2Gold Corp. shares while 72.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.01%. There are 455 institutions holding the B2Gold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 11.85% of the shares, roughly 124.39 Million BTG shares worth $811Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.19% or 106.96 Million shares worth $608.61 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 59833875 shares estimated at $385.33 Million under it, the former controlled 5.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 4.58% of the shares, roughly 48.08 Million shares worth around $331.78 Million.