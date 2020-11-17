Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 14,257,163 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.01 Billion, closed the last trade at $2.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -2.3% during that session. The SWN stock price is -30.87% off its 52-week high price of $3.9 and 64.43% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 19 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Despite being -2.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the SWN stock price touched $3.06-2 or saw a rise of 2.61%. Year-to-date, Southwestern Energy Company shares have moved 23.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have changed 7.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.4 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +67.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.46% from current levels.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southwestern Energy Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.62%, compared to -38.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.8% and 140% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.8%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $704.92 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $850.85 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $745Million and $592Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.4% for the current quarter and 43.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.7%.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.5% with a share float percentage of 96.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 363 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 91.91 Million shares worth more than $215.99 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 81.25 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $208Million and represent 13.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.3% shares in the company for having 50260100 shares of worth $122.13 Million while later fund manager owns 37.58 Million shares of worth $88.32 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.21% of company’s outstanding stock.