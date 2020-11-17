In the latest trading session, 12,165,480 Ambev S.A.(NYSE:ABEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.93 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.0209, the market valuation stands at $45.02 Billion. ABEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -62.12% off its 52-week high of $4.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.9, which suggests the current value is an impressive 35.15% up since. When we look at Ambev S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 35.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.46 Million.

Analysts give the Ambev S.A. (ABEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ABEV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the premier stock as Underweight. Ambev S.A.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Instantly ABEV is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 2.09%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.94-0 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3702, with the 5-day performance at 0.0262 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is 0.2489 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABEV’s forecast low is $2.5 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +53.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -14.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.23 Billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ambev S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $2.53 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $3.85 Billion and $2.82 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.83%. The 2020 estimates are for Ambev S.A. earnings to decrease by -47.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ABEV Dividends

The 4.21% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.12. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 2.64%.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Ambev S.A. shares while 8.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.62%. There are 368 institutions holding the Ambev S.A. stock share, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 16.86% of the shares, roughly 216.29 Million ABEV shares worth $488.81 Million.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.48% or 198.61 Million shares worth $524.32 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. With 103000000 shares estimated at $276.87 Million under it, the former controlled 8.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held about 5.7% of the shares, roughly 73.09 Million shares worth around $195.87 Million.