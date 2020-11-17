In the latest trading session, 9,841,559 Alibaba Group Holding Limited(NYSE:BABA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $257 changing hands around -$1.31 or -0.0051, the market valuation stands at $706.1 Billion. BABA’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.25% off its 52-week high of $319.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $169.95, which suggests the current value is an impressive 33.87% up since. When we look at Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 34.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.71 Million.

Analysts give the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 57 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BABA as a Hold, 51 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $3.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Although BABA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -0.51%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $271.92 on Wednesday, Nov 11 added 5.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2148, with the 5-day performance at -0.0333 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is -0.1616 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.67 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.67 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alibaba Group Holding Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +18.93% over the past 6 months, a 34.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.6%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Alibaba Group Holding Limited estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -82%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.71 Billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $26.94 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $20.3 Billion and $16.32 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 61.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 65.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.1%. The 2020 estimates are for Alibaba Group Holding Limited earnings to increase by 67.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.8% per year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares while 43.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.08%. There are 2756 institutions holding the Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.29% of the shares, roughly 89.13 Million BABA shares worth $26.2 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.5% or 67.6 Million shares worth $14.58 Billion as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 29697897 shares estimated at $7.45 Billion under it, the former controlled 1.1% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 23.88 Million shares worth around $5.99 Billion.