9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,158,887 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $257.65 Million, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 10.92% during that session. The JFU stock price is -743.18% off its 52-week high price of $11.13 and 45.45% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 9F Inc. (JFU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 589.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.1 while the price target rests at a high of $9.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +589.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 589.39% from current levels.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -240.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.22%.

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, with the holding of over 5.19 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.08 Thousand and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are FlexShares Tr-FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Mkts Factor Tilt Index and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 50384 shares of worth $98.25 Thousand while later fund manager owns 16.69 Thousand shares of worth $26.36 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.