Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) has a beta value of 2.49 and has seen 1,271,708 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.55 Million, closed the last trade at $2.49 per share which meant it lost -$1.16 on the day or -31.78% during that session. The FRAN stock price is -699.6% off its 52-week high price of $19.91 and 31.73% above the 52-week low of $1.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 177.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 351.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 743.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +743.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 743.37% from current levels.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (FRAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAN)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., with the holding of over 178.24 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $686.24 Thousand and represent 5.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.82% shares in the company for having 115978 shares of worth $684.27 Thousand while later fund manager owns 81.14 Thousand shares of worth $312.39 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.