In the latest trading session, 1,443,450 Datadog, Inc.(NASDAQ:DDOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $86.3 changing hands around $0.48 or 0.0056, the market valuation stands at $26.42 Billion. DDOG’s current price is a discount, trading about -36.88% off its 52-week high of $118.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.88, which suggests the current value is an impressive 66.54% up since. When we look at Datadog, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.98 Million.

Analysts give the Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended DDOG as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Datadog, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Instantly DDOG is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.56%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $96.25- on Tuesday, Nov 10 added 10.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.2885, with the 5-day performance at -0.0888 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is -0.2305 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.76 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DDOG’s forecast low is $80 with $140 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +62.22% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -7.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Datadog, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +27.31% over the past 6 months, a -1800% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.3%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Datadog, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -33.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $163.61 Million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Datadog, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $180.78 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $113.64 Million and $131.25 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Datadog, Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.26% of Datadog, Inc. shares while 72.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.06%. There are 571 institutions holding the Datadog, Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 11.12% of the shares, roughly 23.14 Million DDOG shares worth $2.01 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.4% or 11.24 Million shares worth $976.99 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8431832 shares estimated at $733.15 Million under it, the former controlled 4.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.93% of the shares, roughly 4.02 Million shares worth around $349.28 Million.