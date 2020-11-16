Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 1,055,018 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $725.24 Million, closed the last trade at $16.92 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 4.64% during that session. The VIVO stock price is -57.09% off its 52-week high price of $26.58 and 67.43% above the 52-week low of $5.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 598.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 615.27 Million shares.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) trade information

Sporting 4.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the VIVO stock price touched $18.87- or saw a rise of 10.33%. Year-to-date, Meridian Bioscience, Inc. shares have moved 73.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) have changed -13.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +11.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50%, compared to 11.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.7% and 150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $59.64 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $65.78 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $50.85 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +10.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17%.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.77% with a share float percentage of 98.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meridian Bioscience, Inc. having a total of 296 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.73 Million shares worth more than $114.26 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.56 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.25 Million and represent 10.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 2660422 shares of worth $45.17 Million while later fund manager owns 1.21 Million shares of worth $28.13 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.