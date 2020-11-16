Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 1,938,558 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $108.14 Million, closed the last trade at $3.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -10.68% during that session. The LMNL stock price is -754.62% off its 52-week high price of $31.45 and 4.62% above the 52-week low of $3.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 899.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 245.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 261.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.32 while the price target rests at a high of $13.32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +261.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 261.96% from current levels.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +93.9%.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 36.47 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $393.83 Thousand and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.