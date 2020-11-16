RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 1,320,709 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.63 Billion, closed the last trade at $297.08 per share which meant it lost -$7.57 on the day or -2.48% during that session. The RNG stock price is -6.99% off its 52-week high price of $317.84 and 54.61% above the 52-week low of $134.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 23 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) trade information

Despite being -2.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the RNG stock price touched $309.13 or saw a rise of 3.9%. Year-to-date, RingCentral, Inc. shares have moved 76.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have changed 5.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $342.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $300 while the price target rests at a high of $375. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.98% from current levels.

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RingCentral, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +12.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.07%, compared to -20.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.7% and 21.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +29.1%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $316.96 Million for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $328.55 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $252.87 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +2.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -95.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.54% with a share float percentage of 113.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RingCentral, Inc. having a total of 733 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 10.77 Million shares worth more than $3.07 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Capital World Investors held 13.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.24 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.06 Billion and represent 9.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.39% shares in the company for having 5071767 shares of worth $1.39 Billion while later fund manager owns 4.18 Million shares of worth $1.15 Billion as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.27% of company’s outstanding stock.