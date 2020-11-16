China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1,366,533 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.61 Million, closed the last trade at $4 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 20.85% during that session. The CREG stock price is -85% off its 52-week high price of $7.4 and 60% above the 52-week low of $1.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 263.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 987.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $350, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8650% from current levels. The projected low price target is $350 while the price target rests at a high of $350. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8650% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8650% from current levels.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +92.6%.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Creative Planning, with the holding of over 10Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.3 Thousand and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.