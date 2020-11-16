TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 5,842,292 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.43 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.48 per share which meant it gained $1.96 on the day or 8.33% during that session. The TRIP stock price is -25.98% off its 52-week high price of $32.1 and 46.11% above the 52-week low of $13.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) trade information

Sporting 8.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the TRIP stock price touched $27.38- or saw a rise of 6.94%. Year-to-date, TripAdvisor, Inc. shares have moved -16.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have changed 26.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump -12.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +17.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.13% from current levels.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TripAdvisor, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -163.84%, compared to 7.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -163.2% and -171.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -61.5%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $109.33 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $170.67 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $335Million and $278Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -67.4% for the current quarter and -38.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11%.

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.46% with a share float percentage of 104.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TripAdvisor, Inc. having a total of 383 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.18 Million shares worth more than $174.52 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eagle Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 8.25 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.88 Million and represent 6.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 2788055 shares of worth $53Million while later fund manager owns 2.51 Million shares of worth $49.16 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.