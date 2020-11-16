Major indices of the U.S. stock market closed the trading on Friday, November 13 with a modest rise.

Despite the fact that the situation with the incidences of coronavirus in states has continued to worsen and new restrictive measures are being imposed in some states and cities to avoid the further spread of the virus, the strengthening of stocks on American stock exchanges has become possible.

Players on U.S. stock exchanges were able to abstract from the macroeconomic statistics released today. In a preliminary estimate, the University of Michigan consumer confidence index dropped to 77 points in November with predictions of a rise to 82 points.

The external context for the U.S. session was not uniform, with no single path shown by Asian and European markets.

The broad-market index of Standard & Poor’s 500 traded up 1.36 percent to 3,585 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average blue-chip added 1.37% to 29,479 points, and the NASDAQ Composite index of high-tech companies traded up 1.02% at 11,829 points.

The dollar index lost 0.26%, gold futures traded up 0.69%, silver was up 1.87%, and light oil is losing -2.43% to $40.12 per barrel.

As part of the blue-chip index, just a few stocks including Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM), and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) concluded the day in the red, while Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO), The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) shares added more than 2% to their stock values. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) reduced by 0.4 percent in price.

After posting better-than-expected sales and profit for the quarter and rewarding investors with its outlook, network equipment manufacturer Cisco Systems advanced 7.06 percent.

Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV), the cosmetics supplier on the brink of bankruptcy, is losing 20.72 percent in the trading on Friday.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), the media giant that posted financial results the day before, is up 2.10 percent. The company’s losses were less severe than expected by the Wall Street, and revenue also met estimates.