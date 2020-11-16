In the latest trading session, 4,102,954 Vipshop Holdings Limited(NYSE:VIPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.05 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.0007, the market valuation stands at $15.59 Billion. VIPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.12% off its 52-week high of $24.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.53, which suggests the current value is an impressive 49.98% up since. When we look at Vipshop Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.51 Million.

Analysts give the Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended VIPS as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.45.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Instantly VIPS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.07%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $23.86- on Monday, Nov 16 added 3.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.6302, with the 5-day performance at 0.0794 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is 0.1907 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.4 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vipshop Holdings Limited share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +38.57% over the past 6 months, a 14.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 32.9%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Vipshop Holdings Limited estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +12.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.97 Billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Vipshop Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $3.84 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $4.19 Billion and $2.68 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 43.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Vipshop Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 94.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.31% per year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.96% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares while 64.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.23%. There are 529 institutions holding the Vipshop Holdings Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 4.32% of the shares, roughly 20.15 Million VIPS shares worth $315.1 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.29% or 15.37 Million shares worth $305.93 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd. With 7122890 shares estimated at $162.19 Million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 5.78 Million shares worth around $131.59 Million.