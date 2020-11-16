Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,603,073 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.45 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.51 per share which meant it gained $1 on the day or 7.44% during that session. The VLDR stock price is -73.33% off its 52-week high price of $25.15 and 30.32% above the 52-week low of $10.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

Sporting 7.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the VLDR stock price touched $14.78- or saw a rise of 1.83%. Year-to-date, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. shares have moved 42.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have changed -15.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +92.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.73% from current levels.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -439.6%.