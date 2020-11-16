In the latest trading session, 1,542,486 UP Fintech Holding Limited(NASDAQ:TIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.9 changing hands around $0.52 or 0.0968, the market valuation stands at $842.41 Million. TIGR’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.81% off its 52-week high of $7.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.03, which suggests the current value is an impressive 65.59% up since. When we look at UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 986.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 637.6 Million.

Analysts give the UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TIGR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.7, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TIGR’s forecast low is $6.7 with $6.7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.56% for it to hit the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings to increase by 82.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.77% or 229.54 Thousand shares worth $1.09 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 49154 shares estimated at $223.65 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 28.22 Thousand shares worth around $151.51 Thousand.