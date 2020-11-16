In the latest trading session, 13,691,911 Uber Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:UBER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.28 changing hands around $1.67 or 0.0352, the market valuation stands at $86.97 Billion. UBER’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.46% off its 52-week high of $50. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.71, which suggests the current value is an impressive 72.18% up since. When we look at Uber Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 33.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.93 Million.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.52%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $50.01- on Monday, Nov 16 added 0.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.6678, with the 5-day performance at 0.0295 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is 0.4709 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uber Technologies, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +41.61% over the past 6 months, a -43.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.8%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Uber Technologies, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +17.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.64 Billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Uber Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $3.8 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $4.07 Billion and $3.54 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -66.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Uber Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 43.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 57.3% per year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.96% of Uber Technologies, Inc. shares while 75.6% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.11%. There are 1062 institutions holding the Uber Technologies, Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 12.6% of the shares, roughly 222.23 Million UBER shares worth $6.91 Billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.93% or 86.92 Million shares worth $2.7 Billion as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund. With 32121874 shares estimated at $998.35 Million under it, the former controlled 1.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 18.38 Million shares worth around $556.27 Million.