In the latest trading session, 4,705,471 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.(NASDAQ:TNXP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.64 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.0332, the market valuation stands at $98.56 Million. TNXP’s current price is a discount, trading about -284.38% off its 52-week high of $2.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the current value is an impressive 39.06% up since. When we look at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.96 Million.

Analysts give the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TNXP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need an upside of 368.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TNXP’s forecast low is $3 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +368.75% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 368.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 92.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 442.81 Thousand shares worth $270.34 Thousand as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 383084 shares estimated at $233.87 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 204.57 Thousand shares worth around $181.08 Thousand.