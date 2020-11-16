In the latest trading session, 4,172,217 The Gap, Inc.(NYSE:GPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.38 changing hands around $1.31 or 0.0594, the market valuation stands at $8.78 Billion. GPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.68% off its 52-week high of $25.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.26, which suggests the current value is an impressive 77.5% up since. When we look at The Gap, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.57 Million.

Analysts give the The Gap, Inc. (GPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended GPS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. The Gap, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.3.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Instantly GPS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.94%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $23.45- on Tuesday, Nov 10 added 0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3219, with the 5-day performance at 0.0135 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is 0.2097 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.67 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.05, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GPS’s forecast low is $11 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +28.31% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -52.95% for it to hit the projected low.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Gap, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +182.23% over the past 6 months, a -204.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -19.1%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The Gap, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -43.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -44.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.81 Billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that The Gap, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44197 will be $4.54 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $4Billion and $4.67 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.9%. The 2020 estimates are for The Gap, Inc. earnings to decrease by -62.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.9% per year.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.22% of The Gap, Inc. shares while 56.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.92%. There are 534 institutions holding the The Gap, Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 7.64% of the shares, roughly 28.52 Million GPS shares worth $359.98 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.4% or 27.66 Million shares worth $349.1 Million as of 44011.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Parnassus Endeavor Fund. With 18757300 shares estimated at $236.72 Million under it, the former controlled 5.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Parnassus Endeavor Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 10.5 Million shares worth around $132.51 Million.