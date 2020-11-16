In the latest trading session, 26,263,925 The Boeing Company(NYSE:BA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $202.59 changing hands around $15.48 or 0.0827, the market valuation stands at $113.7 Billion. BA’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.4% off its 52-week high of $375.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $89, which suggests the current value is an impressive 56.07% up since. When we look at The Boeing Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.46 Million.

Analysts give the The Boeing Company (BA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended BA as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. The Boeing Company’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$1.1.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.27%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $201.47 on Monday, Nov 16 added 0.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.384, with the 5-day performance at 0.1188 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is 0.1991 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.08 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $183.22, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BA’s forecast low is $125 with $260 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +28.34% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -38.3% for it to hit the projected low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Boeing Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +38.15% over the past 6 months, a 165.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.7%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. The Boeing Company estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +52.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.57 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that The Boeing Company’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $16.94 Billion. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $17.91 Billion and $16.91 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.6%. The 2020 estimates are for The Boeing Company earnings to decrease by -106.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.33% per year.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of The Boeing Company shares while 53.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.99%. There are 2134 institutions holding the The Boeing Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 7.32% of the shares, roughly 41.32 Million BA shares worth $7.57 Billion.

Newport Trust Co holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.22% or 35.14 Million shares worth $5.81 Billion as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 15279142 shares estimated at $2.8 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 11.12 Million shares worth around $2.04 Billion.