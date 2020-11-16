Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 1,260,116 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $799.16 Million, closed the last trade at $7.56 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 10.85% during that session. The INN stock price is -64.29% off its 52-week high price of $12.42 and 69.31% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 827.34 Million shares.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) trade information

Sporting 10.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the INN stock price touched $8.29-8 or saw a rise of 8.81%. Year-to-date, Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. shares have moved -38.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) have changed 47.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.4 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.95 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $133.78 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -57.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +71.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -5%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.83% with a share float percentage of 98.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. having a total of 319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.64 Million shares worth more than $101.76 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 18.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.34 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.03 Million and represent 13.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 6560361 shares of worth $33.98 Million while later fund manager owns 4.7 Million shares of worth $24.37 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.45% of company’s outstanding stock.