In the latest trading session, 2,120,469 Sprout Social, Inc.(NASDAQ:SPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.85 changing hands around -$6.03 or -0.1184, the market valuation stands at $2.42 Billion. SPT’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.39% off its 52-week high of $52.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.54, which suggests the current value is an impressive 76.5% up since. When we look at Sprout Social, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 508.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 569.05 Million.

Analysts give the Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SPT as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Sprout Social, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Although SPT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -11.84%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $52.65- on Thursday, Nov 12 added 15.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.7847, with the 5-day performance at 0.0218 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) is -0.1113 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPT’s forecast low is $50 with $60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sprout Social, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +108.87% over the past 6 months, a -60.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.8%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Sprout Social, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +56%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.87 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Sprout Social, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $38.28 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $28.14 Million and $30.54 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Sprout Social, Inc. earnings to decrease by -123.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.73% of Sprout Social, Inc. shares while 87.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.63%. There are 179 institutions holding the Sprout Social, Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44011, the company held 25.21% of the shares, roughly 10.38 Million SPT shares worth $280.23 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.59% or 5.6 Million shares worth $215.45 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44042 were Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and ClearBridge Select Fund. With 665306 shares estimated at $19.22 Million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ClearBridge Select Fund held about 1.59% of the shares, roughly 656.63 Thousand shares worth around $25.28 Million.