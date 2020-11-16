Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,862,879 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.19 Billion, closed the last trade at $58.9 per share which meant it gained $4.52 on the day or 8.31% during that session. The KROS stock price is -12.75% off its 52-week high price of $66.41 and 67.57% above the 52-week low of $19.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 317.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 140.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.65.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) trade information

Sporting 8.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the KROS stock price touched $64.41- or saw a rise of 8.55%. Year-to-date, Keros Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 193.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) have changed 25.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 780.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42 while the price target rests at a high of $70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +18.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28.69% from current levels.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -824%.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.06% with a share float percentage of 102.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Keros Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.88 Million shares worth more than $70.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 1.68 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.99 Million and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 277800 shares of worth $14.87 Million while later fund manager owns 271.17 Thousand shares of worth $14.52 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.