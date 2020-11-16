Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 1,163,846 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.16 Million, closed the last trade at $2.74 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 13.22% during that session. The SINO stock price is -78.83% off its 52-week high price of $4.9 and 50% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 353.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 219.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.75 while the price target rests at a high of $8.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +219.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 219.34% from current levels.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (SINO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -111%.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 9.92 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.24 Thousand and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.