Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,746,276 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.71 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.32 per share which meant it gained $2.36 on the day or 7.38% during that session. The DADA stock price is -8.92% off its 52-week high price of $37.38 and 57.46% above the 52-week low of $14.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 Million shares.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.1%.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.22% with a share float percentage of 16.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dada Nexus Limited having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 4.97 Million shares worth more than $110.76 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Rovida Advisors Inc. held 30.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 2.37 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.93 Million and represent 14.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF and Proshares Tr-Proshares Long Online/Short Stores ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 301511 shares of worth $9.95 Million while later fund manager owns 102.55 Thousand shares of worth $3.39 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.