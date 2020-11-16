Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,492,729 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $358.77 Million, closed the last trade at $2.6 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 8.79% during that session. The WPRT stock price is -10% off its 52-week high price of $2.86 and 73.08% above the 52-week low of $0.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.04 Million shares.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Sporting 8.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 13 when the WPRT stock price touched $2.69-3 or saw a rise of 3.35%. Year-to-date, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares have moved 9.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) have changed 29.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $69.31 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $72.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $74.33 Million and $61.45 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.7% for the current quarter and 18.2% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.8% with a share float percentage of 21.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Westport Fuel Systems Inc. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royce & Associates LP with over 6.27 Million shares worth more than $10.22 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Royce & Associates LP held 4.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pembroke Management, LTD, with the holding of over 4.8 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.82 Million and represent 3.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Heartland Value Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.7% shares in the company for having 2276233 shares of worth $2.82 Million while later fund manager owns 600Thousand shares of worth $978Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.